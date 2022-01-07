Every Campaign Mission in Halo Infinite

You'll need to complete all of these missions to finish the campaign.

Halo Infinite’s campaign mode is finally available for players after years of waiting. And for the first time, it’s set within an open world.

In the latest Halo, players get to venture around a planet and explore, collect, and complete missions for the game’s main story, together with extra side missions that help to make the open-world feel more alive.

If you’re new to the game, you may be wondering how many missions you’re going to need to work on before completing the campaign. This may take longer depending on how much exploration you plan on doing, but thankfully we have a list of all the core missions you’ll need to complete to get the story done.

Halo Infinite Campaign Mission List

Image via 343 Industries

There are 15 missions that you’ll complete on your way to finishing Halo Infinite’s campaign mode. Here’s the complete list:

Warship Gbraakon Foundation Outpost Tremonius The Tower Excavation Site Conservatory Spire Pelican Down The Sequence Nexus The Command Spire Repository The Road House of Reckoning Silent Auditorium

These are the core missions that make up Halo Infinite’s main story. But like any other open-world game, there are a ton of side missions and exploration to be completed if you plan on finishing the game.

To finish the main story of Halo Infinite, you’re looking at around 10 hours of playtime. But you wouldn’t be doing justice to the game by only seeking out the main story missions when there is so much extra content to get lost in within the open world.