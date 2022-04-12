Certain Affinity ‘deepening’ relationship with Halo developer 343 Industries

Season one of Halo Infinite is coming to a close and the live team at developer 343 Industries is looking to nestle into a consistent production schedule after season two’s release on May 3.

To help shape that schedule and paint a bright future for Halo’s newest title, independent developer Certain Affinity has announced that its partnership as a support studio is evolving into something deeper.

Halo Infinite hasn’t had the smooth launch that 343 probably hoped for, with the game’s second multiplayer season delayed for a two to three month period that led to its new May release date. Certain Affinity’s increased involvement is all about recovery and it’s been a long-standing support studio for the franchise since Halo 2’s DLC releases in 2007. This shift to the studio having greater involvement with Halo Infinite’s post-launch releases comes off the back of years of experience working within Halo’s framework.

“We’ve been part of the Halo franchise for more than 15 years,” Certain Affinity’s announcement reads. “We’re honored to say we are deepening our relationship with 343 and have been entrusted with further evolving Halo Infinite in some new and exciting ways.”

It’s hard to say what those new and exciting ways might be with the limited details included in the statement, but with Halo adopting a seasonal model for the first time with Halo Infinite, a steady flow of innovative gameplay and cosmetic experiences will be needed to keep players invested.

Certain Affinity’s previous work includes multiplayer components for Halo 2 Anniversary and Halo 4, as well as helping to build a variety of DLC maps for earlier titles such as Halo 2 and Halo Reach. Additionally, in Halo 4, it developed the game’s unique Dominion game mode that allowed players to capture and then fortify bases on the map with automated turrets, shields, and vehicle reinforcements. Certain Affinity’s pedigree has been proven time and time again, which is probably why 343 has trusted the company in the process of helping Halo Infinite bounce back.