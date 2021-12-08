Can you play Halo Infinite campaign with Xbox Game Pass?

If you play your cards right, you could play the whole game for $1.

Halo Infinite released its multiplayer in late November, and the campaign game mode launched on Dec. 8. Players are eager to get their hands on the game, and there are several different ways to play the new title.

Halo Infinite can be played with any tier of the Xbox Game Pass, and it was available on the service as soon as the game launched. To download the game on Xbox Game Pass, head to the Microsoft Store on your PC or your Xbox to find the game.

On PC, there is a dropdown menu that says Choose Edition. Under that menu, you’ll find two options, Halo Infinite and Halo Infinite (Campaign). Select the one that says Campaign, and a patch will begin downloading.

For those who haven’t had Xbox Game Pass before, the first month will cost you just $1 for any of the three tiers of Game Pass. For those who have already had it, there are three options: Game Pass for PC, Game Pass for Xbox, and Ultimate. The latter is for PC and console and includes other perks. The PC and Xbox Game pass cost $9.99, while and the Ultimate Game Pass goes for $14.99 and includes Xbox Gold.

Each of the three Xbox Game Pass tiers allows day one access to any of its newly released games, which includes Halo Infinite. The official website and the Xbox Game Pass app show a list of all games available through the service.