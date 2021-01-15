Bungie will take Halo stats and files off its website on Feb. 9

You can save your stats and other information until then.

After separating from Microsoft in 2007 and then leaving the Halo franchise after the launch of Halo: Reach in 2010, Bungie is officially taking down its Halo archive in February.

In 2011, Bungie stopped updating the Halo portion of its website but kept all the stats, files, and other data from Halo 2, Halo 3, Halo 3: ODST, and Reach documented as a way to remember where the company came from.

But Bungie is going to officially take all of those assets offline permanently on Feb. 9. The company welcomes any and all users to save their stats and files however they can if they want to save anything and keep the information as a keepsake moving forward.

All news articles about Bungie’s work on Halo, along with forum and group content, were imported into the current version of Bungie.net in 2013. This means that the move will only impact player data and not official material that’s included in these areas, which will remain online.

The Halo portion of the Bungie website also holds information about games that the company worked on prior to the massive franchise. This includes the strategy game Myth and Bungie’s original shooter project, Marathon.