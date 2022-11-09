Another major organization joins Halo Infinite’s HCS partnership program for year 2

With the OpTic Halo Invitational only a month away and a Kickoff Major set for February 2023, announcements for year two of Halo Infinite’s HCS offerings are coming thick and fast. Part of those announcements is the expansion of the circuit’s partnership program to include more organizations across all of the game’s regions.

Complexity will be the second new addition to the program’s lineup heading into 2023, the org announced today. Complexity joins Quadrant, a European organization operated by Formula 1 star Lando Norris that was revealed to be a new HCS partner last month.

Introducing the UNSC Helios, home of our competitive Halo operations as the newest @HCS partnered team.



Thanks for the ship @Halo, we'll take it from here. pic.twitter.com/SrxfBoFWTf — Complexity (@Complexity) November 9, 2022

Complexity has had a sizeable presence in Halo esports since the first Major in Raleigh, where it signed the roster previously known as Triggers Down. The lineup of players has seen many changes since then but has regularly been seen competing throughout the year within the North American region. The current roster of CyKul, MoNsTcR, Neuronical, and Vetra even qualified for the Halo World Championship through the play-ins, where they earned a top-16 placing.

With successful organizations like Acend and the Kansas City Pioneers previously failing to be accepted into the partnership program earlier in the year, it remains to be seen what specific parameters are required for initiation. But Halo esports and viewership lead Tashi seemed delighted to have an organization like Complexity on board.

“We couldn’t be more excited to bring Complexity on board for the HCS Team Partnership Program,” he said in a tweet following the announcement. “Great group of folks over there who put in a lot of work into Year 1, and I’m excited to see them take things to the next level in Year 2.” He also took the time to tease fans that the Complexity skins, which will be available in the in-game HCS store, are already shaping up to be some of the best.

Year two of the Halo Championship Series officially kicks off on Feb. 24 with the Charlotte Major, but both the OpTic Halo Invitational on Dec. 9 and the SSG Spartan Throwdown on Jan. 13 aim to bridge the gap until then.