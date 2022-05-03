All new HCS partnered team skins in Halo Infinite season 2

Season two of Halo Infinite’s multiplayer is here and with it comes a store refresh for the Halo Championship Series’ partnered team skins. Announced at last weekend’s Major in Kansas City, season two’s esports skin bundles feature a variety of new ways to represent your favorite team out of the original nine partnered organizations.

Each of the bundles costs 1,000 Credits and proceeds from each purchase go toward funding for Halo Infinite tournament prize pools. Whether you’re supporting a specific player or just really like the aesthetic of a certain team’s color palette, each bundle bought goes toward keeping Halo esports happy and healthy.

Season one’s bundles focused heavily on cosmetics geared toward ranked, with only a Battle Rifle skin accompanying the team kits for your Spartan. Season two instead approaches the more casual player base. The new season two team bundles feature skins for your Assault Rifle, Sidekick, and all three types of Warthog. Additionally, they come with a weapon charm of the team’s logo, for the players who’d rather stick to their own weapon skins but still want a way to show their allegiances.

Here are all of the new HCS team skins in Halo Infinite season two.

Cloud9

Screengrab via 343 Industries Screengrab via 343 Industries Screengrab via 343 Industries

Sentinels

Screengrab via 343 Industries Screengrab via 343 Industries Screengrab via 343 Industries

OpTic Gaming

Screengrab via 343 Industries Screengrab via 343 Industries Screengrab via 343 Industries

Spacestation Gaming

Screengrab via 343 Industries Screengrab via 343 Industries Screengrab via 343 Industries

G2 Esports

Screengrab via 343 Industries Screengrab via 343 Industries Screengrab via 343 Industries

eUnited

Screengrab via 343 Industries Screengrab via 343 Industries Screengrab via 343 Industries

Fnatic

Screengrab via 343 Industries Screengrab via 343 Industries Screengrab via 343 Industries

Natus Vincere

Screengrab via 343 Industries Screengrab via 343 Industries Screengrab via 343 Industries

FaZe Clan