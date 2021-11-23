All items in Halo Infinite’s Fracture: Tenrai battle pass

The Halo Infinite limited-time event Fracture: Tenrai is now available for all fans to enjoy.
The event’s free pass contains 30 tiers of cosmetic items and other useful consumables that can be obtained by completing event challenges. The event will only be live for one week per month, so make sure to log in and complete challenges while you can.
Each tier contains a useful item or cosmetic that can’t be unlocked anywhere else. Players can unlock every part of the Yoroi Legendary Armor Core to customize their Spartan in one of the best-looking skins in Halo Infinite.
Here’s a list of all the items in the Fracture: Tenrai battle pass:
- Tier one: Torii Reflection Epic Backdrop
- Tier two: Challenge Swap Common Consumable
- Tier three: XP Grant Common Consumable
- Tier four: Samurai Rare Nameplate
- Tier five: Yoroi Legendary Armor Core
- Tier six: Challenge Swap Common Consumable
- Tier seven: XP Grant Common Consumable
- Tier eight: XP Grant Common Consumable
- Tier 9: Samurai Rare Vehicle Emblem
- Tier ten: Gatekeeper Legendary Left Shoulder Pad
- Tier 11: Challenge Swap Common Consumable
- Tier 12: XP Grant Common Consumable
- Tier 13: XP Grant Common Consumable
- Tier 14:Samurai Rare Armor Emblem
- Tier 15: Gatekeeper Legendary Right Shoulder Pad
- Tier 16: Challenge Swap Common Consumable
- Tier 17: XP Grant Common Consumable
- Tier 18: XP Grant Common Consumable
- Tier 19: Samurai Rare Weapon Emblem
- Tier 20: Sol Devil Legendary Weapon Coating- MA40 Assault Rifle
- Tier 21: Challenge Swap Common Consumable
- Tier 22: XP Grant Common Consumable
- Tier 23: XP Grant Common Consumable
- Tier 24: Whispered Sky Epic Weapon Coating- MK50 Sidekick
- Tier 25: Yokai Legendaary Helmet
- Tier 26: Challenge Swap Common Consumable
- Tier 27: XP Grant Common Consumable
- Tier 28: Whispered Sky Epic Weapon Coating0 BR75 Battle Rifle
- Tier 29: Spring Blossom Filter Legendary Helmet Attachment
- Tier 30: Swordsman’s Belt Legendary Utility