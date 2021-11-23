All items in Halo Infinite’s Fracture: Tenrai battle pass

The Halo Infinite limited-time event Fracture: Tenrai is now available for all fans to enjoy.

The event’s free pass contains 30 tiers of cosmetic items and other useful consumables that can be obtained by completing event challenges. The event will only be live for one week per month, so make sure to log in and complete challenges while you can.

Each tier contains a useful item or cosmetic that can’t be unlocked anywhere else. Players can unlock every part of the Yoroi Legendary Armor Core to customize their Spartan in one of the best-looking skins in Halo Infinite.

Here’s a list of all the items in the Fracture: Tenrai battle pass: