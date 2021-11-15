Here are all the HCS partnered team armor skin sets in Halo Infinite

It’s time to celebrate, Halo fans. The free-to-play multiplayer mode for Halo Infinite has been released early, bringing with it a whole new collection of esports skins in the in-game shop.

All nine teams that have partnered with the Halo Championship Series are getting a unique set of armor skins, complete with special colors and their own logos on the player’s chest. Whether you want to represent your allegiance to Cloud9, Team Envy, eUnited, FaZe Clan, Fnatic, G2 Esports, Natus Vincere, Sentinels, or Spacestation, you’ll have something to wear while blasting away enemies with your trusty battle rifle.

Here are all nine team skins in Halo Infinite.

Cloud9

Screengrab via 343 Industries

eUnited

FaZe Clan

Fnatic

G2 Esports

Natus Vincere

Sentinels

Spacestation Gaming

Team Envy