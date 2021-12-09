All characters’ voice actors in the Halo Infinite campaign

The Halo Infinite campaign was officially released this week, giving players a new batch of content and lore to guide John-117, more popularly known as Master Chief, through—and there are a plethora of characters and voices involved in the story.

Led by Steve Downes, who voices Master Chief himself, the campaign has players take on “The Banished,” who are taking over Zeta Halo.

The list of characters involved in the story isn’t extremely extensive, but there are 14 cast members credited for voice acting in the campaign that was directed by Dan Chosich. A full list of the rest of the crew can be found on the game’s IMDb page.

Outside of Downes, the other main characters, Cortana and The Pilot, are voiced by Jen Taylor and Nicolas Roye, respectively.

The rest of the voices in the game were put in the credits alphabetically by last name. Here are all of the other voice actors you’ll hear in the Halo Infinite campaign.