A patch for Halo Infinite season three’s rampant stability problems is already on the way

Despite season three of Halo Infinite, Echoes Within, launching to a mostly positive reception from the community thanks to the wealth of content on offer, the game has been plagued with technical issues since it launched.

Stability problems in areas like the customization screen and server connections have made it difficult to enjoy all the new seasonal offerings, but thankfully 343 Industries is already lining up a patch to address most of these problems.

Today, Halo Support announced that a large hotfix would be hitting the game on Wednesday, March 15.

This #HaloInfinite patch is expected to release on Wednesday, March 15. This update includes fixes for the 120Hz option on Xbox Series consoles, Armor Hall stability, Flag juggling, mode info in the Customs Browser, & more. Full patch notes will be shared when the patch is live. https://t.co/kXn4m9QnNM — Halo Support (@HaloSupport) March 14, 2023

While the full details of this hotfix won’t be available until it goes live, the announcement does reveal some of the core features. The update will address the stability in the Armor Hall, issues with Flag juggling and the 120hz option on Xbox Series X|S, which are some of the major standouts amidst a variety of other smaller fixes.

This is by no means all the issues players have reported since season three launched last week, but it’s a much faster hotfix deployment than Halo Infinite has traditionally had following a season launch. Community manager Unyshek noted the team is aware “there’s more to go after” in a follow-up tweet, but that they wanted to get this update shipped since many of the issues it fixes were “high impact.”

“Others need more time (integration, test, etc.) and we didn’t want to hold these back,” he explained. With the instability in the Armor Hall especially the cause of many crashes for players at the moment, a quick fix for that issue will no doubt be welcomed regardless of the issues that are still yet to be addressed elsewhere.

Halo Infinite Echoes Within is available now on PC, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, alongside the Mindfall narrative event that launched in parallel with season three.

Players still have just over a week left to complete weekly challenges and earn up to 10 free rewards from the Halo event pass before it goes away.