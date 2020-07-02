A Mega Bloks set may have revealed new information about Halo Infinite

Fans looking for information about Halo Infinite found new details in an unexpected place: A Mega Bloks set.

Mega Bloks recently revealed its Mega Construx Halo Infinite toy line, which features expected characters such as Master Chief. A few of the sets seem to hint at potential plot points for Halo Infinite, though, and provide more insight on what to expect.

One of the characters featured in the Defense Point Showdown set is a Brute named Hyperius. Fans speculate this character is the voice heard in the recent teaser that first indicated The Banished could be the main antagonist of Halo Infinite.

The real details are in Hyperius’s armor, however. Fans noticed what appears to be Spartan Locke’s helmet attached to the new character’s right shoulder. Spartan Locke was the main playable character in Halo 5: Guardians, but he might have been killed before the events of Halo Infinite or will be killed early in the game.

These Mega Bloks sets also revealed a new vehicle called the Skiff and hint at a Pelican-based hub in Halo Infinite. The Pelican looks like the one featured in the Halo Infinite E3 2019 trailer. The pilot from the video is featured in the Mega Bloks set, too. A new section of a Halo ring is also featured in the Mega Bloks line and will likely be a location in Halo Infinite.

Fans believe the Mega Bloks set was planned to be revealed alongside the Halo Infinite announcement, but this was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Microsoft is expected to officially reveal Halo Infinite next month.