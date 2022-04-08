343 shows off new trailer for Halo Infinite’s second season, Lone Wolves

Gear up, Spartans. 343 Industries has dropped a trailer for Halo Infinite’s second season, called Lone Wolves, and things are finally getting exciting again for those who have been waiting for new in-game content.

In the trailer, fans got a sneak peek at the upcoming additions headed to the game when the season drops next month on Tuesday, May 3. From new armor sets and game modes to a new battle pass, players should have plenty to talk about once Lone Wolves begins.

Prepare to join the hunt, Spartans. Season 2 of Halo Infinite arrives on May 3. #HaloLoneWolves pic.twitter.com/yaokqePqIt — Halo (@Halo) April 8, 2022

Halo Infinite’s multiplayer marketing lead Noah Benesch also alleviated some concerns by confirming that every single customizable item featured in the key art and trailer will be accessible through the season two battle pass or an event pass that has yet to be revealed. It’s a good start for players who have been clamoring for more content that isn’t only available via the store.

Another big change that 343 will be implementing for season two is the ability to earn back 1,000 CR through the premium battle pass, which will allow players to buy the next battle pass for free if they can hit the highest tier before the end of the season.

If you aren’t planning on buying the premium pass, don’t worry. The free battle pass will have more customization than the first season, including the Lone Wolves armor core in early tiers.

Following the lackluster response to the past season, Halo has plenty of ground to cover if the game wants to get back into the good graces of its player base.