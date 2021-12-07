343 Industries confirms it is working on mission replay features for Halo Infinite

They won't be available at launch, but the features are coming down the line.

Ahead of its launch, reports that players would be unable to go back and replay story missions after completing them in Halo Infinite started popping up. While that is true for the version of the game that is releasing tomorrow, some type of replay feature is being worked on.

In a statement to The Verge, 343 Industries associate creative director Paul Crocker noted that, while the feature doesn’t necessarily fit the open style of Infinite and they haven’t set a date yet, the devs are working on something that will let players go back and enjoy previous missions.

“We want to have replay that works well, and when you have a more open game, it gets a lot trickier,” Crocker said to The Verge. “So we made a decision to improve the quality of the single-player campaign to ensure that, as a foundation, that it’s as strong as it possibly could be so that we could then add the other features back in.”

Previously, a Microsoft spokesperson and several reviewers confirmed that players would not be able to replay missions without starting a new save file.

This specifically applied to Infinite’s first two missions that take place as Master Chief is being led to the Zeta Halo, where the game’s open world elements come into play. Meaning that, once you complete the missions, you wouldn’t be able to go back to those previous missions or collect the items featured in those locations.

The remaining collectible items, such as audio logs, would be obtainable throughout the game, but the story missions from those specific areas would not take place again either.

Now, players have something else to look forward to post-launch, as 343 continues to work on more features and content for Infinite, including the replay mechanic, co-op modes, and the Forge.