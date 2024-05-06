How to complete Family in Need in Hades 2

There are several prophecies you can complete on the Fated List of Minor Prophecies in Hades 2, a returning mechanic from the first Hades. There are various ones you can complete as Melonië, such as the Family in Need Minor Prophecy, where you can come to the aid of Olympus.

The Family in Need prophecy requires you to meet two requirements. Although they’re simple, it might be challenging to nail down exactly what you need to do. The requirements are slightly vague, and if you’re not far in Hades 2, you might not know the best way to go about it. Thankfully for players, we can narrow down your search and make it much easier for you.

Where to meet the Huntress and Messenger in Hades 2

You need to find the Huntress and the Messenger. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are two requirements you need to meet to complete the Family in Need Prophecy in Hades 2.

Meet the Huntress

Meet the Messenger

These two requirements are for specific gods you need to encounter during your journey to the House of Hades. Before you unlock the Fated List of Minor Prophecies in Hades 2, there’s a good chance you’ve already encountered the Huntress as this is Artemis. She’s one of the first gods you may encounter as you work your way through Erebus. She appears as a helpful companion, aiding you in defeating multiple enemies before departing back into the woods.

Now, the Messenger task is slightly more difficult. The person you need to find is the messenger for all the gods, Hermes, and he appears as you progress through Hades 2. He starts to appear as other gods and goddesses share news about Olympus being under attack against Chronos, and they might need Melinoë’s help with the matter. Eventually, Artmeis will meet with you and say there’s likely a way for you to make your way to the surface. After you unlock the Fated List of Minor Prophecies, Hermes should appear as one of your starting boons. The conversation with him should be checked off and you’ve completed this Prophecy.

The best way to get these conversations to trigger is to continue through Hades 2 and keep going through runs. These conversations naturally happen, and the more you speak with the character as they appear during your runs, the more information you gain, making it easier to reach this point in the story.

