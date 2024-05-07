Do you need to play Hades before Hades 2? Answered

Hades 2 is in early access now, and if you missed the original game, you may want to know whether or not you need to play Hades before Hades 2.

Recommended Videos

Do I need to play Hades before Hades 2?

Who is Melinoe, anyway? Image via Supergiant Games.

No, you don’t, but you should. When a sequel to a popular game comes out, the developer usually does a good job of introducing newcomers to the story. Sadly, this isn’t the case with Hades 2.

If you go in without knowing what happened in Hades, you will probably have a lot of questions.

Who is Melinoe?

Who is Chronos?

Why do we want him dead?

Who are all these people (Gods) in the main hub?

What happened to the guy from the first game?

What is our goal here?

All these and so many other questions will likely arise as you play. While you’ll eventually figure out what is going on, you won’t be nearly as confused if you know at least some key information about the first game.

As of right now, Hades 2 is still in early access. Hopefully, the developer will introduce a synopsis from the first game for newcomers in an upcoming patch.

On the other hand, if you don’t care about the story, feel free to jump right in. The game is a blast to play, whether you are a newcomer or a Hades veteran.

How much should I know about Hades before playing Hades 2?

What is Melinoe’s ultimate goal and why? Image via Supergiant Games

Again, I highly recommend you play Hades before playing Hades 2. The game is still a lot of fun, the combat is top-notch, and you can often find it at a discount, around $10 or less.

With that said, if you don’t feel like going through the game, I recommend you find out the following things about Hades.

How Hades starts

How Hades ends

What happened to Zangreus at the end of Hades

Who Melinoe is (and who her parents are)

What Chronos did

Once you find this information out, you should have a much better idea of what the story in Hades 2 is about.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more