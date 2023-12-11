This fan-made GTA 6 Nintendo Switch trailer looks hilariously awful

Think GTA 6 could come to the Switch 2 instead?

Grand Theft Auto 6 hasn’t been announced for Nintendo Switch, but one fan has put together a short trailer for what such a version would look like… and it’s quite the graphical downgrade.

Said trailer was posted to the GTA 6 subreddit by user PREACHSS and is essentially a partial recreation of the actual reveal trailer Rockstar Games launched earlier this month. Although the audio is the same, everything has been made using graphics straight from the days of the PlayStation One.

As such, everything is incredibly blocky and lacking detail, and characters move stiffly. The way the flamingos take off is especially funny. It’s gone down well with fans who’ve contributed more fake details about the GTA 6 Switch port, such as it being locked to 24fps and Nintendo still charging $70 for it.

A few fans, though, admit they’d actually play this if it was real, probably just for the novelty and nostalgia for early video game graphics. With modern visuals becoming increasingly realistic, there is something charming about 90s-era graphics and how developers worked within the limitations of hardware at the time.

The trailer also serves as a jab at certain Switch ports of games. It’s no secret that Nintendo’s hardware is far less powerful than its contemporaries. As such, games that take advantage of the power of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S need to make sacrifices to run on the Switch, and while they hardly look like this, the graphical downgrade is often very noticeable. Mortal Kombat 1’s Switch port, for instance, was widely mocked upon launch, not just for how it looked but for how it ran, with even menus suffering from severe lag.

That’s why many are hopeful that the Switch 2, or whatever Nintendo’s next console is called, will be significantly more powerful. There are rumors of improved performance, but Nintendo has refused to discuss the matter of future hardware. Even if it is more powerful, there’s also no guarantee it’d be able to run something as graphically intensive as GTA 6.