Rockstar job listing suggests GTA 6 release date could be closer than we thought

It’s no secret there is a lot of excitement for Grand Theft Auto 6, and if you’re one of the millions of gamers dying to get into the game, that day might be coming sooner than expected.

Recommended Videos

A new fixed-term job listing from Rockstar Games’ UK studio might have finally provided a hint at what the release timeline looks like for the long-awaited sequel. This job for a localization tester is only for 12 months, so with that knowledge, one could speculate we’ll be seeing GTA 6 arrive in the first quarter of 2025.

You might be spending Summer 2025 in Vice City. Image via Rockstar Games

Of course, it is worth noting this job listing does not mention GTA 6 by name, however, right now the game is Rockstar’s main priority, and job posts typically don’t mention what successful employees will be working on. We’d expect testers would work until the launch of a product, and if that proves to be the case then we could be around one year away from release.

The successful applicant for this role will work from Rockstar’s UK studio assisting with Russian localisation for new releases. This process involves testing the game to make sure the final product is an acceptable quality for launch.

To date, Rockstar has only confirmed GTA 6 is coming in 2025, but there’s been no public indication of what month that will be. Fans have speculated across the board, with the standout popular guess being it will arrive around the holiday season—which does make sense. If the theory crafted from this job listing proves to be true then we will be enjoying the streets of Vice City well before then. In fact, we’ll even be there for summer.

All this said, we’d suggest fans temper their expectations until Rockstar announces an official date for GTA 6. In the gaming industry plans are constantly changing and delays can often push back production and releases significantly.

For now, let’s remain optimistic that GTA 6 doesn’t suffer any of these delays.