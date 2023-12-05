Real-world Florida is so ridiculous that GTA 6 barely has to try and parody it

It’s hard to believe, but Grand Theft Auto 6 is finally real. It’s coming in 2025 and it’s ready to parody the state of Florida in a big way with Vice City as its setting.

The world has changed a lot since the last series entry. Sadly, it’s only gotten more and more ridiculous, so GTA’s trademark comedic take on real-world happenings may seem less farfetched by comparison. The evidence is in the game’s reveal trailer.

This is going to be fun. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As pointed out by @CGHchannel on Twitter/X, the reveal trailer features several blatant references to happenings within the state of Florida. In the world of GTA, the state where Vice City resides is called Leonida, and this leaves the game ripe for the ribbing.

No less than four moments from the trailer are based on real-world events, as seen in the post below. And it makes a lot of sense. Florida is a meme in and of itself, and the “Florida Man” trope will take center stage in the new game.

In the real world, Florida truly is representative of some of the worst stereotypes of American culture, except worse. You can bet that Rockstar Games will have a lot of fun with Vice City and its surrounding regions and just skewer the state and country as much as possible.

Don’t be surprised to hear about an ex-celebrity named Ronald Rump living at his island mansion, or running some missions for a crooked far-right politician named Jon SeDantis who wants to run for president.

When the real world becomes more scary and silly than anything that even Rockstar games can cook up, it will be interesting to see just how far the game goes when it comes to parodying a world that seems to be a parody of itself when GTA6 releases on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S in 2025.