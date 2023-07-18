Real-life GTA restaurant shut down by Rockstar’s parent company

Grand Theft Auto fans in California will no longer be able to mimic Big Smoke’s famous Cluckin’ Bell order at the GTA-themed event at the 2023 San Diego Comic-Con, which will run from July 20 to 23.

Sadly for fans, food company Smokin J’s BBQ received a cease and desist letter from Take-Two Interactive, which is Rockstar Games’ very own parent company, and had to scrap part of its plans for the 2023 San Diego Comic-Con, as first reported by the website Rockstar Intel.

Smokin J’s BBQ opened a Cluckin’ Bell restaurant, one of GTA’s famous food chains, at last year’s edition of the San Diego Comic-Con and was planning to do it again in 2023 with the addition of a Burger Shot restaurant, the other famous food chain present in GTA games.

Smokin J’s BBQ made waves on the internet last year for bringing Cluckin’ Bell to real life during the San Diego Comic-Con. Screenshot via Smokin J’s BBQ

Last year’s edition featured a direct reference to one of GTA V’s playable characters Trevor Philips and people could even order a Sprunk, which is GTA’s take on Sprite. But it’s unclear if that will be possible now after the cease and desist letter.

Not all is lost for Smokin J’s BBQ, though, as it still plans to operate a Cluckin’ Bell-esque type of restaurant at the 2023 San Diego Comic-Con. It will be named Don’t Cluckin’ Tell instead, however, to avoid any legal trouble with Take-Two Interactive.

Unfortunately, fans won’t get to eat a burger from Burger Shot just yet, but maybe Smokin J’s BBQ will come up with a creative solution for the 2024 San Diego Comic-Con to give fans a taste of GTA‘s classic burger. For now, people will have to settle for chicken just like Ryder Wilson had to in GTA San Andreas.

