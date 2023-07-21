GTA Online players discuss best places to live in San Andreas

Would you choose to stay away from everybody or live in an urban area and embrace the chaos?

San Andreas, the fictional state of GTA Online, is huge and diverse. You can live anywhere you want—near the ocean on a nice beach like Del Perro, the Strawberry neighborhood from where GTA V characters Franklin and Lamar came, or in the countryside of Blaine County.

This discussion recently became a debacle in the GTA Online community after a Redditor created a post on July 20 and asked where people would live in San Andreas if that was possible. One of the most upvoted answers was from someone that answered “on the yacht” with air defenses always turned on.

Related: How to download GTA Online on PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC

Another popular answer on Reddit was Mirror Park, which is one of the 36 neighborhoods in GTA Online. This suburban neighborhood is also where GTA V character Lester Crest lives. Mirror Park has a soccer field and a park, which gives it a pretty chill and relaxing aspect amid the chaos that is GTA.

One of the most fun answers, though, was from one Redditor that would choose to live in Paleto Bay. “Paleto Bay because nobody ever goes there for more than like 20 seconds at a time so there’s a very low chance of some invisible torso fucker blowing me up,” the Redditor wrote.

Personally, I’d choose none of those options and would tend to live somewhere near Mount Chilliad and build a house in the woods.

The world of GTA Online is too hectic because there is always someone trying to kill you in the most populated servers. If you hung out near Mount Chilliad, there will be fewer people trying to annoy you, and in the meanwhile, you can enjoy nature and touch grass.

About the author