GTA fans aren’t expecting much from reveal trailer, but they still want to see it

Rumors abound that the as-yet-unannounced GTA 6 will be making its debut at The Game Awards 2023. Grand Theft Auto fans aren’t expecting to see much in the trailer, but they’re still excited.

People on Reddit discussed the first teasers Rockstar often gives of its GTA games ahead of its rumored TGA trailer debut. “Just went back and watched the reveal for GTA 4 and 5 and I realize there’s the possibility they don’t really show us anything in the trailer,” OP fartpants29 wrote (phenomenal username). “We could just get 40 seconds of some landscape and city buildings.”

How serene. Screenshot by Dot Esports

They’re not wrong. The initial reveal trailer for GTA 4 was mostly shots of Liberty City itself, with a short narration from Niko Belic to tease the protagonist. GTA 5’s trailer was similar, featuring a voiceover from Michael and shots of sunny Los Santos, as well as some action clips cut from various heists and missions later in the game. So, if we do get a GTA 6 reveal trailer at TGA, expect it to mostly reveal the setting, a character or two, and maybe some cinematics or curated gameplay.

This is just fine with some fans though. BigDzD replied, “Rockstar always introduces the true main character of all their games in the first trailer: the world itself,” which is a poetic way of putting it. Back in the day, I knew the streets of San Andreas and Liberty City better than my own. The cities really are what give GTA so much of its character.

People have also begun speculating on what kinds of missions we’ll be getting. Some want us to sit through college lectures. I spent six years in uni, I’ll pass, thanks. What I really want to see is kids doing crimes. Call me when that’s shown in a trailer.