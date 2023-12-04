GTA 6 reveal trailer is shorter than you hoped, but it’s actually the longest in franchise history

Excited Grand Theft Auto fans may want to reign in expectations for the GTA 6 reveal trailer, as it’s been discovered that it’ll only be about a minute and a half long. However, this still makes it the longest reveal trailer Rockstar Games has ever made.

If you check the video’s Metadata, like Gematsu did, you’ll find the trailer’s length is exactly 91 seconds/one minute and 31 seconds. That’s awfully short and bound to be disappointing for some people considering how long they’ve already had to wait for any info on GTA 6.

We know. We wanted a longer trailer too. Image via Rockstar Games

Amusingly, though, this will be the longest reveal trailer Rockstar has put out for one of its games. As broken down by Twitter user Okami13_, GTA 5‘s reveal trailer came in at one minute and 25 seconds. The reveal trailers for GTA 4 and Red Dead Redemption 2 were even shorter, barely lasting over a minute.

Considering its length, you shouldn’t expect an in-depth look at GTA 6, but at the very least it’s bound to feature just enough gameplay footage for you to pore over, as well as a proper look at its main characters. Hopefully, it’ll also come with a release window, and if we’re lucky, Rockstar will show off more a couple of days later at The Game Awards 2023 (or maybe it’ll just play the same trailer again). Its length hasn’t deterred fans though. At the time of writing, over 46,000 people are sat waiting for it to air on Rockstar’s official YouTube channel.

Not many games can brag about attracting so much attention for their big reveal, and it wouldn’t be surprising if this GTA 6 trailer breaks some kind of viewership record once it drops. Just recently, the tweet Rockstar made to announce the trailer became the most liked gaming-related post on all of Twitter, with another GTA 6 tweet coming in second place.