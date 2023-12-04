GTA 6 reveal date was revealed months ago—but nobody noticed

Was it right in front of us all along?

Excitement levels are on overload for Grand Theft Auto 6 after Rockstar revealed the reveal trailer will drop on Dec. 6, 2023—but it turns out they provided the details months ago.

GTA 6 is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated video games of all time and, a decade after GTA 5, the long wait is nearly over. Fans had become frustrated by the radio silence from Rockstar regarding the game but, in their defense, we just didn’t work out the hints they provided.

Numbers don’t lie. Image via @_Dyllie_ on Twitter

On Twitter, as spotted by Games Radar, LegacyKillaHD provided evidence that a seemingly normal grey t-shirt you could get in GTA Online provided all the information you need in a string of numbers—though it would’ve taken some sleuthing to work out.

Among the group of numbers was a sequence of “12523” which, broken down into date form, is Dec. 5, 2023. As we now all know, that’s the date when the long-anticipated reveal trailer of GTA 6 will finally be shown to the world.

That’s not all though, as _Dyllie_ on Twitter highlighted another sequence of numbers, “040125”, which may hint that GTA 6 will be released in April 2025. However, the date translates to April 1st which is, of course, April Fool’s Day, so it could be a giant red herring.

There is a precedent for an April release of a GTA game, as GTA IV was first released on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 on April 29, 2007. However, all other mainline releases in the GTA series, including GTA V, were between September and November, while Red Dead Redemption 2 was also released in October.

We’ll have to wait a little while longer to discover whether the second date really does tease something else for GTA 6 but, hopefully, the reveal trailer will put any questions regarding the release date to bed with an official announcement.