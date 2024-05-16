GTA 6 official release window narrows—and Take Two’s expectations for the game are only increasing

Take-Two Interactive has confirmed a more specific release window for the highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto 6 from Rockstar: fall 2025.

Recommended Videos

In the Q4 2024 Take-Two earnings call today, the publisher said it has narrowed the release for GTA 6 from the general 2025 time frame to specifically fall 2025, which should result in a release date between September and December.

Take-Two shouldn’t need to resort to actual robbery if GTA 6 meets expectations. Image via Rockstar Games

Expectations are high from many people across gaming, especially Take-Two itself. In the earnings calls, Take-Two said it’s “highly confident that Rockstar Games will deliver an unparalleled entertainment experience, and our expectations for the commercial impact of the title continue to increase.” The company expects “sequential growth in net bookings [sales]” for the current fiscal year and the two following it.

A lot is riding on GTA 6 when you consider the Take-Two release schedule as there are not a ton of massive titles on the list. Over the next year, the publisher has confirmed it will release two mobile titles in Star Wars Hunters and Game of Thrones: Legends, the Tales of the Shire game, and the annual installments for NBA 2K and WWE 2K. There’s a chance, though, that Judas, the action-adventure game from Bioshock creator Ken Levine and Ghost Story Games, could be released during the 2025 fiscal year, but its release date is listed as TBA.

The weight of expectations for GTA 6 has already been felt by the game’s publisher. When a report surfaced in March that claimed Rockstar leadership was worried about missing the 2025 release window, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. shares dropped 5.2 percent. The price of Take-Two shares is still recovering from a major dip in February before that GTA 6 report even came out, which was due to the company lowering its net booking expectations for Q4 of the 2024 fiscal year.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more