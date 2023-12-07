GTA 6 fans think the map will be bigger than Red Dead Redemption 2

Grand Theft Auto 6’s map size could be considerably bigger than Rockstar’s prior hits Red Dead Redemption 2 and GTA 5.

According to a population of astute gamers, GTA 6’s map heavily resembles Florida. In a 72-page thread on a GTA forum, first spotted by The Loadout, gamers tore the trailer frame by frame to decipher each area and determine noteworthy landmarks that resembled those in The Sunshine State. Based on what they’ve found, it appears GTA 6 will be significantly bigger than its predecessor, and larger than RD2.

Here it could be, in all its glory. Image via GTA Forums

From roads to buildings, to even license plates; these GTA sleuths inspected every detail of the trailer. They’ve gone as far as to find the exact places on the potential GTA 6 map, where each location like Leonida State Prison resides. The ever-changing map design features roads, suburbs, railways, mountains, and bodies of water, with additions discovered daily.

GTA 6’s comparisons to Florida were obvious throughout the Dec. 4 trailer. Multiple snippets featured classic Florida-based references like the twerking woman on top of the car, the terrifying woman with akimbo hammers, and the Alligator being wrangled from a pool. This paired with the fact that Vice City in prior installments being a copy of Miami, makes deducing the map size a somewhat achievable feat.

For fans who never played the last Rockstar titles, GTA V’s map size is massive. Travelling along the highway on the outskirts of the map in a loop will take roughly 20 minutes depending on how fast you’re going. Whereas if you were to go from the top to bottom of RD2, it’d take around 16 minutes if you were to avoid gunfights.

However, keep in mind these GTA 6 map calculations and hypotheses are based on one trailer. So let’s not count our chickens before they’ve hatched. Fans barely have any details regarding the story, let alone the map. There will be more revealed once the next trailer releases, and as we inch closer to the 2025 unveiling, we’ll be able to have a clearer image of GTA 6’s map.