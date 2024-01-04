Can’t wait for GTA 6? Return to Vice City early with this mod update

2025 is a long wait from now, especially if you’re holding onto your breath for GTA VI’s highly anticipated launch, but what if we tell you there’s a mod that can get you a whiff of the beautiful Vice City much earlier?

Last month, Revolution Team, a team of modders, announced it has been working on a promising mod named GTA Vice City Nextgen Edition, aimed at letting players explore the fictitious, crime-riddled city in a version that’s supposedly better than the game’s official remaster. The mod will launch sometime in 2024, significantly earlier than GTA VI, which, slated for launch in 2025, is also based in Vice City.

Besides flaunting Vice City in a cleaner, more intriguing avatar with the familiar tunes of Relax playing in the trailer’s background, Revolution also teased a list of things we can expect from the mod when it drops. Not only will the mod include all missions from the original game, but Revolution says it’s working on offering a significantly improved experience over the Definitive Edition—Rockstar Games’ attempt at offering an updated experience of GTA Vice City, San Andreas, and GTA III.

Here’s a list of everything expected to be included in the GTA Vice City Nextgen Edition mod:

Improved version of the city and weapons from Definitive Edition

All cars from the Xbox version of the game

Models of all characters and peds from the Xbox version of the game; improved textures

All original radio stations

Original cut scenes and game design

Neon on buildings from Vice City Stories

In addition to these, Revolution will be working on offering improvements post-launch, as well as bug fixes.

Passion mod projects like these have been DMCA’ed and shut down before, so there’s no telling if GTA Vice City Nextgen Edition has the same fate. The mod sure looks incredible—a little too good to be true—but if it’s as good as it looks to be, we can only hope that Rockstar Games and Take-Two don’t hit it with the ban hammer.