Category:
Granblue Fantasy

How to fix Granblue Fantasy: Relink crashing errors on PC

Hope is not yet lost.
Image of Pierce Bunch
Pierce Bunch
|
Published: Feb 1, 2024 06:27 pm
Four Granblue Fantasy: Relink characters on a grass hill. One of the characters is approching the other three.
Screenshot by Dot Esports via PlayStation YouTube

Granblue Fantasy: Relink was released on Feb. 1 for both PlayStation and PC, and while the PS4 and PS5 launches have been relatively smooth, Steam players on PC have been hitting issues.

Recommended Videos

It’s unfortunately common to see bugs on day one of a game’s release, but when one of those bugs leads to a total inability to play, then it’s a serious problem. Here are the things you can do to solve PC crashing errors for Granblue Fantasy: Relink.

Image displays several Granblue Fantasy characters battling a griffon in a fantasy desert setting
Looks fun… if we could play it. Image via Cygames

While Granblue Fantasy: Relink has been plagued with a black screen error, that is not what this article will cover. Aside from that frustrating bug, many players are encountering a total crash that force-quits the game entirely.

If you’re encountering a complete game crash when booting up Granblue Fantasy: Relink from Steam’s client, then this is the article for you. The bad news is there is almost no way to know exactly what is causing the crash as it will be case-specific, but the good news is there are several possible simple solutions.

You probably could diagnose the cause of the crash, but that would require more tech-savvy and extra time. On the flip side, if you’re able to solve the issue, then knowing why it was there in the first place no longer really matters. Here are six things you can try that should fix Granblue Fantasy: Relink crashes.

1) Verify file integrity

One of the most persistent causes of crashing is a faulty or corrupted download. If this is the issue causing your crashes, it is an easy fix. If it isn’t the culprit, there is still no harm in verifying the integrity of your download:

  • Launch Steam and go to Library.
  • Right-click Granblue Fantasy: Relink and select Properties.
  • Click on Installed Files, then select “Verify integrity of game files.”

It will take anywhere from a minute or two to 30 minutes to verify the integrity, but this process will let your PC ensure everything was downloaded correctly the first time, and fix any issues it finds. You will be notified if Steam finds a fault in your download.

2) Check for a driver update

AMD, Nvidia, and, Intel all tend to release new drivers just about every other week, and these drivers are specifically designed to make sure you can run the latest releases. Even if you have the most powerful graphics card on the market, out-of-date drivers can absolutely make new releases unplayable.

The process for updating drivers varies depending on your manufacturer, so the first thing you need to know is who made your graphics card (there’s a huge chance it is either AMD or Nvidia).

For Nvidia:

  • Open GeForce Experience.
  • Tab over to Drivers, select Check For Updates, and download if applicable.

For AMD Radeon:

  • Open AMD Radeon Software.
  • Select System, then Check For Updates.

3) Disconnect your controller

For some players, having an external controller connected to their PC proved to be the culprit. If you’re playing with a controller, try not connecting the controller until you’re already at the main menu of Granblue Fantasy: Relink.

4) Enable or disable Steam input

If you’re playing on keyboard, leaving Steam Input enabled could be the reason you’re experiencing crashes. Conversely, if you’re on controller and have this setting Disabled, that could be the problem.

  • Go to Steam Library.
  • Right-click Granblue Fantasy: Relink and select Properties.
  • Go to Controller at the bottom of the menu.
  • Enable or Disable Steam Input.

Regardless of whether you’re playing with or without a controller, it might be a good idea to test out both enabling and disabling—it’s possible that either or could fix your crashes.

5) Play in Windowed mode

If your crashes are occurring during cutscenes, then a fix might be as simple as switching from Fullscreen to Windowed mode. Don’t ask me why this works, but some Steam Community users have reported that it solved their problems.

6) Disable VSync

A final solution is to simply disable VSync from the graphics settings menu. Vsync is very often a problem child where display settings are concerned, and unless you have a super-powered rig with a lower hertz monitor, it isn’t something you will ever need to worry about. In fact, unless you can explain exactly what VSync is and why it’s beneficial to you, it’s better to just turn this setting off every time you boot up a new game.

related content
Read Article Does Granblue Fantasy: Relink support ultra-wide monitors?
A man and a girl standing on stairs in Granblue Fantasy Relink
Category:
Granblue Fantasy
Granblue Fantasy
Does Granblue Fantasy: Relink support ultra-wide monitors?
Pierce Bunch Pierce Bunch Feb 1, 2024
Read Article How to get the Golem Finger in Granblue Fantasy: Relink
A screenshot of the Golem FInger item in Granblue Fantasy on a blurry desert background.
Category:
Granblue Fantasy
Granblue Fantasy
How to get the Golem Finger in Granblue Fantasy: Relink
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Feb 1, 2024
Read Article Can you play Granblue Fantasy: Relink on Steam Deck?
Promotional artwork of the main cast from Granblue Fantasty: Relink.
Category:
Granblue Fantasy
Granblue Fantasy
Can you play Granblue Fantasy: Relink on Steam Deck?
Michael Beckwith Michael Beckwith Feb 1, 2024
Read Article Granblue Fantasy Relink censorship explained
A screenshot of the player character and their dragon companion from Granblue Fantasy: Relink
Category:
Granblue Fantasy
Granblue Fantasy
Granblue Fantasy Relink censorship explained
Adam Newell Adam Newell Feb 1, 2024
Read Article How to fix black screen error in Granblue Fantasy: Relink
A promotional picture of Granblue Fantasy Relink in black and white with a warning sign on top of it.
Category:
Granblue Fantasy
Granblue Fantasy
How to fix black screen error in Granblue Fantasy: Relink
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Feb 1, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Does Granblue Fantasy: Relink support ultra-wide monitors?
A man and a girl standing on stairs in Granblue Fantasy Relink
Category:
Granblue Fantasy
Granblue Fantasy
Does Granblue Fantasy: Relink support ultra-wide monitors?
Pierce Bunch Pierce Bunch Feb 1, 2024
Read Article How to get the Golem Finger in Granblue Fantasy: Relink
A screenshot of the Golem FInger item in Granblue Fantasy on a blurry desert background.
Category:
Granblue Fantasy
Granblue Fantasy
How to get the Golem Finger in Granblue Fantasy: Relink
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Feb 1, 2024
Read Article Can you play Granblue Fantasy: Relink on Steam Deck?
Promotional artwork of the main cast from Granblue Fantasty: Relink.
Category:
Granblue Fantasy
Granblue Fantasy
Can you play Granblue Fantasy: Relink on Steam Deck?
Michael Beckwith Michael Beckwith Feb 1, 2024
Read Article Granblue Fantasy Relink censorship explained
A screenshot of the player character and their dragon companion from Granblue Fantasy: Relink
Category:
Granblue Fantasy
Granblue Fantasy
Granblue Fantasy Relink censorship explained
Adam Newell Adam Newell Feb 1, 2024
Read Article How to fix black screen error in Granblue Fantasy: Relink
A promotional picture of Granblue Fantasy Relink in black and white with a warning sign on top of it.
Category:
Granblue Fantasy
Granblue Fantasy
How to fix black screen error in Granblue Fantasy: Relink
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Feb 1, 2024

Author

Pierce Bunch
Freelance writer, playwright, actor, and jack-of-all-games.