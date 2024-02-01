Category:
Granblue Fantasy

Granblue Fantasy Relink censorship explained

Changes aplenty.
Image of Adam Newell
Adam Newell
|
Published: Feb 1, 2024 08:58 am
A screenshot of the player character and their dragon companion from Granblue Fantasy: Relink
Image via Cygames

Granblue Fantasy Relink fans are in an uproar due to censorship in the Western release. This censorship comes in the form of model changes to several beloved characters that differ between the original Japanese release and the version currently available on Steam and other platforms in Europe and the US.

But what exactly are these changes, and why are fans so upset? We have the answers.

All censorship changes in Granblue Fantasy Relink

A promotional picture of Granblue Fantasy Relink in black and white with a warning sign on top of it.
Image via Cygames. Remix by Dot Esports

Most censorship in Granblue Fantasy Relink’s Western release is down to model changes that make female characters less sexualized. For characters like Zeta, Djeeta, Ferry, and Cagliostro, the designers replaced their underwear—which was visible during certain sequences—with shorts instead. In more “extreme” cases, characters like Narmaya were given entirely new outfits to hide even more skin.

These changes led to pandemonium on the game’s Steam forums and even made some fans refuse to buy the game, despite all the changes being cosmetic only and not affecting the gameplay or story in any way.

Most arguments stem from fans feeling the changes are unnecessary, but censorship like this is fairly common when it comes to Japanese games being ported to the West. Even fighting games like Street Fighter are no exception, but then again, that isn’t too surprising for characters like Cammy in Street Fighter V.

Above all, while there’s a small amount of censorship in the Western release of Granblue Fantasy Relink, it doesn’t change anything about the game. If you’re part of the small minority who strongly oppose the changes, perhaps you can find a way to mod the game, or import the Japanese version from abroad, to get the “full” experience.

related content
How to fix black screen error in Granblue Fantasy: Relink
A promotional picture of Granblue Fantasy Relink in black and white with a warning sign on top of it.
Category:
Granblue Fantasy
Granblue Fantasy
How to fix black screen error in Granblue Fantasy: Relink
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Feb 1, 2024
Granblue Fantasy: Relink platforms: Is GFR on PS5, Xbox, and Switch consoles?
Granblue Fantasy: Relink character wielding a weapon
Category:
Granblue Fantasy
Granblue Fantasy
Granblue Fantasy: Relink platforms: Is GFR on PS5, Xbox, and Switch consoles?
Sharmila Ganguly Sharmila Ganguly Feb 1, 2024
Can you replay chapters in Granblue Fantasy: Relink?
A Granblue Fantasy Relink picture showing two characters with sword fighting with two arrows forming a cycle on top of them.
Category:
Granblue Fantasy
Granblue Fantasy
Can you replay chapters in Granblue Fantasy: Relink?
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Jan 31, 2024
Does Granblue Fantasy: Relink have New Game Plus mode?
A man and a girl standing on stairs in Granblue Fantasy Relink
Category:
Granblue Fantasy
Granblue Fantasy
Does Granblue Fantasy: Relink have New Game Plus mode?
Hayley Andrews Hayley Andrews Jan 31, 2024
All Crewmate Cards in Granblue Fantasy: Relink
Siegfried a crewmate character in Granblue Fantasy relink
Category:
Granblue Fantasy
Granblue Fantasy
All Crewmate Cards in Granblue Fantasy: Relink
Hayley Andrews Hayley Andrews Jan 30, 2024
Author

Adam Newell
If it has anything to do with Nintendo and Pokémon chances are you will see me talking about it, covering, and likely not sleeping while playing it.