Is there a secret ending in God of War Ragnarok Valhalla DLC?

The God of War Ragnarok Valhalla DLC is more gripping, godly storytelling, and it’s got you wondering if there’s a secret ending when all is said and done—and I’ve got the all-important answer.

God of War Ragnarok‘s unexpected, free Valhalla DLC was a perfect goodbye to a stellar 2023. It simultaneously brought back old-school GOW elements such as the resurrected Helios, and also gave you a new way to play God of War with the introduction of proper Roguelike elements.

After a few hours of playtime with the Valhalla DLC, you will sadly come to the end of its new story additions. While the Valhalla ending caps things off, players are wondering if Valhalla also has a secret ending. God of War Valhalla spoilers are about to be discussed.

Does God of War Ragnarok Valhalla have a secret ending?

What a moment. Image via Santa Monica

There is no secret ending in God of War Ragnarok Valhalla, and the DLC’s main story component ends once you’ve beaten Tyr for a fourth time, and witnessed the cutscene between present-day Kratos and the corporeal presence of his younger self.

Needless to say, I’ve watched the only ending for God of War’s Valhalla content multiple times now, and it caps off the Ragnarok saga in a fitting, dramatic, and nostalgic fashion.

It is indeed the only ending, but the perfect ending. Kratos once again finds the mental fortitude to become god of war—taking over from Tyr—and he aims to lead with absolute clarity and guidance with Mimir by his side.

Where Santa Monica takes the series from here remains to be seen. What is for sure is that that this isn’t the end of the historic franchise, as a new God of War game is already in development.