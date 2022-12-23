Why is co-op mode not working in Genshin Impact?

As an ARPG, Genshin Impact is mainly focused on exploration and quests. The developer did add a co-op mode, however, to meet the players’ demands.

Co-op is often used by players to complete domains and bosses together, such as Trounce Domain challenges after their weekly reset.

Sometimes, however, you might experience issues with it. The are many potential reasons for this, and there are a couple of fixes you can try.

Here are the possible reasons why co-op mode isn’t working in Genshin Impact, and how to fix it.

Usual fixes: restarting your client or device

When co-op is not working, the usual fix is to restart the game, the client, and the device you use (or only close the app and end the process if using your phone). Sometimes, switching connection or completing some activities can make co-op mode act up, so a simple restart can fix the issue.

Co-op is blocked by ongoing quests

There are a few quests in Genshin Impact that will lock you out from co-op until you complete them. It can be a major issue when your progress is blocked, especially since some of them aren’t that easy to complete.

Unfortunately, there is no possibility to cancel quests at that time, which means the only fix for this is to actually complete them. For example, the “Secret of Tianqiu Valley” is a Liyue quest that blocks co-op. It features three puzzles to solve, and you won’t be able to invite friends or join their game until you complete it.

Similarly, you can be unable to complete those quests because an NPC is “busy” with another quest you’ve started with them. In that case, complete the other ones before progressing through the quest that locked co-op.

You don’t meet the co-op requirements

Co-op isn’t unlocked as soon as you start playing Genshin Impact. So if you’ve started the game not long ago, it’s possible you have not unlocked the feature just yet. To play in co-op, you need to reach Adventure Rank 16, and to invite your friends, they must play on the same server as you.

Contact HoYo support

Screengrab via HoYoverse

If none of the fixes above have worked, your best bet is to reach out to the developer’s support. To do so, open the game’s menu and open the “Feedback” category. Look up the Known Issues to see if the co-op bug is linked to an update, or a bug from the developer’s end. If it’s the case, it’s likely to be listed in that category.

Select “Feedback” and explain the issue, as well as all fixes you’ve already tried to make. Usually, you will get a fast answer, and you’ll be notified when you get one directly in the game. If you don’t answer within seven days, the support ticket will be automatically closed.