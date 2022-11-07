The lore of Genshin Impact is rich with varied cultures and characters. While some of them will help the Traveler in its adventures, other ones are villains you’ll have to face off against.

Dottore belongs to the latter category. He first appeared in the game’s manga but was then spotted indirectly in the game in Childe’s story quest, and more recently in Chapter III of the Archon quest.

Here’s everything we know about Dottore in Genshin Impact.

Who is Dottore in Genshin Impact?

Dottore is a diplomat who serves in Mondstadt, the first city discovered by players. He belongs to the Eleven Fatui Harbingers, the executive head who has exclusive authority over the Fatui and Tsaritsa.

His main appearance in Genshin Impact was during the Chapter III of the Archon quest. He was also spotted in the Interlude Teaser, which means players will likely encounter him again in an upcoming update. In the quest, he works with the sages of the Akademiya of Sumeru.

In Childe’s story quest, players can discover a lab of his in Liyue. “He converted these old ruins in a Ruin Guard research lab,” Targaglia said about him in the game. She explains he “has lost interest in this place.”

His ambition is to enhance humans with the help of science and magic, to transform them into gods. To achieve his goal, he’s prepared to cross any limit and kill anyone who becomes an obstacle. He’s a villain from the Archon quest.

What is his appearance?

Image via HoYoverse

In the manga, Dottore has red eyes, wavy light-blue hair, and pale skin. He mainly wears practical clothes, showing his scientist role. His appearance is slightly different in Genshin Impact, but he keeps the same main features: the same wavy hair, albeit shorter, and clothes more fitted for combat.

Will he become playable?

It’s currently unknown if Dottore will be playable. He’s a villain players will likely have to face off against soon in the Interlude or in the Archon quest’s next chapter.

This article will be updated when more information is revealed about the character.