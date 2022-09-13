Who are Zhongli’s voice actors in Genshin Impact?

One of the most powerful and intriguing characters in Genshin Impact is Zhongli. The five-star Geo Polearm character is a powerful force and one of the best support characters in miHoYo’s open-world, action-centric game.

Zhongli hails from Liyue and is the current vessel of the Geo Archon, which means that in terms of Genshin Impact’s storyline, he is a god and one of The Seven Archons who preside over the regions of Teyvat.

Although he is a god, Zhongli and the Archon he is a vessel for, who is named Morax, choose to live among the mortals and experience life while behaving mostly as one.

Image via miHoYo

Related: Genshin Impact tier list: Best and worst characters ranked

Players will find that, in addition to being one of the most powerful characters around, Zhongli is also an important character in the story they will run into many times during their journey. While interacting with Zhongli, you may find yourself wondering who lends their voice to the Geo Polearm character.

Zhongli voice actors in Genshin Impact

There are four voice actors behind the Geo Archon. Which one you hear is dependent on which language you are playing Genshin in.

English voice actor: Keith Silverstein

The English voice actor for Zhongli is Keith Silverstein. He is quite prominent in the world of voice acting with some of his biggest credits being Torbjörn in Overwatch, Hawk Moth, Gabriel Agreste, Shadow Moth, and numerous other characters in Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir, and Hisoka Morow and various other additional voices in Hunter x Hunter.

He has also had smaller roles in some other big pieces of content such as Attack on Titan, The Flash television series, and Ice Age: Continental Drift.

Japanese voice actor: Tomoaki Maeno

Zhongli’s Japanese voice actor is Tomoaki Maeno. Some of his most prominent roles other than voicing Zhongli include Shu Kuga in Starmyu, Hwoarang in Street Fighter X Tekken, and Young Nagato, Evil Ninja, Medic Ninja, and Medical Ninja in Naruto: Shippûden.

Image via miHoYo

Chinese voice actor: Peng Bo

The Chinese voice actor for Zhongli has also lent his voice to one of miHoYo’s other games, which is Honkai Impact 3rd. He voiced Siegfried Kaslana and a few more minor characters in this game.

Korean voice actor: Pyo Yeong-jae

Zhongli’s Korean voice actor has starred in a few episodes of CSI: Miami and done voice work as Jhin and Varus in League of Legends and Akechi Mitsuhide in Samurai Warriors.