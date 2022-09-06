Where to get Starshroom in Genshin Impact

From completing challenges to crafting recipes, ingredients are an essential part of Genshin Impact. Starshrooms have been in the game since April 2022, but they recently became a part of a challenge after the August update.

Sharshrooms are relatively common around the map, but they can mostly be found in areas with high-level enemies, making them harder to gather. Players looking to collect as many Starshrooms as possible in one go will need to stay out of trouble and focus on collecting the shrooms.

Where to farm Starshrooms in Genshin Impact

Screengrab via Hoyolab

Vanarana region There are plenty of Starshroom spawns in the Vanarana region. Vanarana is located on the west side of the map, and shrooms spawns can be found in the northwestern part of Vanarana.

Devantaka Mountain The second most populated Starshroom spawn is southeast of Devantaka Mountain, a part of the Ardravi Valley. Considering these spawns are located on a mountain, they’ll be on different levels, making them harder to spot.

Vissudha Field The third best spawn for Starshrooms is at Vissudha Fields. Check out the land close to the water in this area, and you should be able to find plenty of Starshromms.



How to spot Starshrooms in Genshin Impact

Starshrooms are more recognizable than other fungi in Genshin Impact. Starshrooms glow in blue, making them easily distinguishable compared to other shrooms in the game.

What can you do with Starshrooms in Genshin Impact?

Starshrooms are required to complete the Mycological Investigation in The Chasm World Quest. When players collect Starshrooms, their Lumenstone Adjuvant gadget will receive one charge. Starshrooms can also be consumed to gain 300 HP.