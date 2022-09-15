If you have a character that can detect local specialties, it's gonna be easier!

Genshin Impact has a lot of ingredients or materials you need to gather to cook food or increase your characters’ levels. One such material is the Valberry, which can be pretty hard to get, especially if you’re not sure where to look.

Valberries are the local ascension materials needed for Lisa, Noelle, and Rosaria. Out of the three, Noelle and Rosaria are the ones to keep an eye on as they’re pretty useful characters, especially Noelle. Noelle is a support character can be put into other teams if you’re lacking a character that can provide shields.

While Rosaria can provide crit buffs for your teammates while acting as a good sub DPS or even a main DPS. Lisa, while the least useful of the three, can still be a good character. With the release of the new region and new reactions that the electro characters can trigger, people are still experimenting on the new meta the electro characters are going to enter if they’re even entering a new one.

Where to find Valberry in Genshin Impact

Valberries can be found in the region of Mondstadt.

If you want to be specific, Starfell Valley. The shrubs they grow in are spread around Stormbearer Mountains and Stormbearer Point. Simply go to the Statue of the Sevens located at the center of Starfell lake and head north to the Stormbearer Mountains and you’ll find a chain of shrubs with Valberries.

If you want to be optimal in your farming route, you can go to the part of Stormbearer Mountains that’s adjacent to Cider Lake and start your way there to Stormbearer Point.

Imagegrab via Teyvat Interactive Map

Aside from ascension materials, the only thing you can craft using Valberry is a Red Dye, which can be used to create furnishings for your Genshin teapot.