Where to find Lumitoile in Genshin Impact? Best farming routes

Neuvillette joined the Genshin Impact roster on Sept. 26, bringing prestige and strength to the Hydro element.

The Chief of Justice is considered one of the best characters from the element already. But to get him to the next level, you’ll need to collect Lumitoile materials.

Playable characters in Genshin require specific materials to be Ascended, which increases their maximum level. Neuvillette will require Hydro stones (Lazurite), as well as Lumitoile, Fontemer Unihorns (collected from the boss released alongside Patch 4.1), and Transoceanic resources (dropped by various underwater creatures from Fontaine).

Lumitoiles are located on the sand. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Lumitoiles are fairly easy to spot in Fontaine: They’re usually located on sand, near starfishes. They’re the blue and purple ones.

Here are all the locations of Lumitoile materials in Genshin Impact, as well as the best farming routes to collect them all.

All locations of Lumitoile in Genshin Impact

Half of those are located underwater. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Fortunately for you, if you’ve just obtained Neuvillette from his banner, there are a lot of Lumitoiles disseminated throughout the region.

They’re all located in the northern part of Fontaine, in the area that was added with Patch 4.1. Fortunately, players don’t need to complete the Archon quest to get there; they just have to head north and they’ll discover the new land.

Best Lumitoile farming routes in Genshin Impact

This is the fastest farming route. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The first farming route is very straightforward. Simply head to the west coast of the New Fontaine Research Institute area and run on the beach, picking up Lumitoiles on your way to the north or south.

This one will take you a bit more time. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This farming route is a bit more challenging to complete. Lumitoiles are all over the place in the underground level, and they’re not always easy to spot. Many of them are stuck on metal parts, while others are on the sand or on walls. But this is also the place where you’ll find the most Lumitoiles. It’ll be easier to complete this farming route once you’ve unlocked all the Teleport Waypoints in the area, too.

