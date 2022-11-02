There are many resources to collect in Genshin Impact, and some can be directly harvested from exploring the land. Mining is one of the useful ways to get more resources, such as chunks of all kinds of metals.

Crystal Chunks are one of them. Like other mined chunks, they’re mainly used to forge weapons, but they have many other uses. They can be crafted in Alchemy and converted into wood.

Here’s how to get Crystal Chunks and how to use them.

Where to find Crystal Chunk in Genshin Impact

There are many locations that contain Crystal Chunks in Genshin Impact. You can find some in pretty much every region available.

But if you need many of them, it could be a long process because the various spots don’t yield the same number of chunks. Here are the best locations, which include the most chunks you can mine at once.

The eight best Crystal Chunk locations

Stormterror’s Lair in Mondstadt

Screengrab via GIM

The Stormterror’s Lair is the best location to get many Crystal Chunks in Mondstadt. There are many of them scattered all around the area, although there aren’t spots with three or four chunks you can get at once. You’ll need to do a bit of running to obtain them all.

Crystal Chunks in Liyue

Screengrab via GIM

There’s a spot with 10 chunks in a location between the Lingju Pass and the Dunyu Ruins. You can get there by teleporting to the Geo Statue of the Seven and gliding down to the cliffs.

The Qingyun Peak in Minlin

Screengrab via GIM

You can find this location by teleporting to the Statue of the Seven or the Waypoint nearby and then heading to the cliffs. You’ll spot the Crystal Chunks by their characteristic light-blue color.

Mount Aocang

Screengrab via GIM

Mount Aocang is a particular location where you can find many Crystal Chunks. They are regrouped in a cave under the mountain. You can also find White Cor Lapis while searching for them.

North of the Dendro Statue of the Seven in Sumeru

Screengrab via GIM

You can spot nine Crystal Chunks north of the Dendro Statue of the Seven in Sumeru, scattered around the main path. They are not hard to find, which makes it a useful location.

Palace of Alcazarzaray

Screengrab via GIM

You can find a spot of Crystal Chunks on the northwest side of the Palace of Alcazarzaray in Sumeru. They’re located on the cliff near the water west of the Palace.

The Chasm

Screengrab via GIM

There are many Crystal Chunks scattered around The Chasm, so you might stumble upon some without looking for them. Nevertheless, you can spot four of them on the south side of the location, when going down.

The Mausoleum of King Deshret in Sumeru

Screengrab via GIM

The Mausoleum of King Deshret in the Sumeru desert is one of the best locations to find Crystal Chunks in the game. They’re scattered everywhere around it, and you can find spots with three or four chunks on its northern side. Head to the ruins to find four of them.

Recipes that use Crystal Chunks

Crystal Chunks can be used to convert wood (Aralia, Athel, Bamboo, Birch, Brightwood, Cuihua, Fir, Fragrant Cedar, Karmaphala, Maple, Otogi, Pine, Sandbearer, and Yumemiru wood). They are also used in many Alchemy recipes:

Anemoculus, Dendroculus, and Geoculus Resonance Stones

Portable Waypoint

They can also be used to forge the following items: