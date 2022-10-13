Players are tasked with numerous quests in Genshin Impact, whether it’s part of the main story or the narration linked to the various NPCs.

Generally, these quests are taken by following dedicated icons on the map. But some of them aren’t shown. There are secret quests, appearing when you explore one precise area.

The “Where Are the Fierce Creatures?” quest is one of them. You’ll come across this quest while exploring the Sumeru region. Here’s how to unlock and complete it.

How to complete ‘Where Are the Fierce Creatures?’

Screengrab via HoYoverse

The “Where Are the Fierce Creatures?” blue quest can be picked up while exploring Sumeru, east of the Chatrakam Cave, and south of The Palace of Alcazarzaray. You’ll see an NPC called Santon, and speaking to him will pop the quest.

The NPC will ask you to hunt the Gator Raja, Rishboland Raja, and the Sumpter Beastlord. Here are their locations, since you won’t be able to track them using the quest tab or the map.

Gajor Raja: This is located east of Sumeru City, near Spinocrocodiles in a river. You can head there by teleporting to the point southwest of the Mawtiyima Forest.

Screengrab via HoYoverse

Rishboland Raja: This is below the Steeple of Ignorance domain. You’ll have to find a Fowl to feed the meal, and then wait until midnight to see the monster appear.

Screengrab via HoYoverse

Sumpter Beastlord: This is in a cave downside the Chasm’s Cinnabar Cliff. Paimon will notify you when you approach the right location by falling into it. You can head there by teleporting to the Spire of Solitary Enlightenment and head southeast.