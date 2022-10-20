For nearly two years, Genshin Impact has enthralled players with its massive open world, constant updates, and enticing characters for players to meet and add to their teams.

Each day players are able to explore the land of Teyvat and discover locations they may have missed previously, while also collecting the rare resources scattered throughout the world’s regions.

Using the game’s gacha system, which is updated every two weeks alongside new patches, players can obtain characters that they may have met during their own journeys, thus being able to use their control over the elements at their leisure. This gacha also gives players access to a myriad of weapons that the characters can equip, representing classes from swords to catalysts.

With how frequent updates are released into Genshin Impact, it may seem the game has been available for PC, mobile, and PlayStation for quite some time.

But, the game is fairly new and is expected to keep growing well into the future with its large player base.

When did Genshin Impact come out?

Genshin Impact made its debut on PC, mobile devices, and PlayStation 4 on Sept. 28, 2020. In mere days, the open-world RPG amassed millions of players across platforms and now sits at almost 65 million players that continue to indulge themselves in what Teyvat has to offer.

PlayStation 5 players were welcomed into the game in early 2021 with enhanced graphics. The game is still in development for Nintendo Switch, though it is unclear when it will release on that platform.

Two years into the life of the game, Genshin now spans four regions, each based on different cultures of the real world, each representing a different element among the game’s seven that are available. More regions are added periodically, and the ones that exist are expanding in each update.

The current chapter of the story centers around Sumeru, home of the worshippers of the Dendro Archon.

More areas of the region, as well as Genshin quests pertaining to them, are expected to be released as part of the 3.0 update series in the next number of months.