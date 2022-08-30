What is the Genshin Impact national team composition?

No matter how much a game pushes its players to spend money and cash out their way to the top, the rebellion of a free-to-play player is unmatched. Genshin Impact gives players the choice of whether or not they want to lighten their wallets a little to get a boost ahead in the game or just button-mash their way through Tevyat to the top.

While it is definitely possible to be a capable free-to-play player in Genshin, you would need all the help and optimization you can get.

Unlocking five-star characters would more often than not entail a player spending real money, but you can unlock four-star characters with little to no spending of real money.

This is where the Genshin national team composition comes in.

Genshin’s national team is nothing but a four-character party that is widely considered the most powerful and efficient team for the effort and resources you put in to assemble it. They consist of four budget-friendly four-star characters that synergize excellently together.

Let’s talk about who these Genshin characters are and what makes them work.

Genshin Impact’s national team composition

Xingqiu

Image via miHoYo

Xingqiu is one of the core members of the national team composition, playing an essential role that helps the other team members to synergize with each other. Xingqiu provides the essential reactions that keep the overall damage up, and the damage and utility of his Elemental Burst are too good not to take full advantage of. Courtesy of his Elemental Skill, Xingqiu also supports the team with little amounts of healing in addition to damage reduction.

He possesses a Burst called Guhua Sword: Raincutter that pairs amazingly well with Xiangling’s Pyronado, leading to constant Vaporize reactions that occur one after the other. This causes massive damage all around, resulting from the constant barrage of Hydro swords launched at the enemies when the on-field character uses normal attacks.

The unrelenting stream of Hydro application and damage that Xingqiu’s Elemental Burst provides also synergizes amazingly well with Chongyun’s Layered Frost, which can help Freeze enemies in place.

Xingqiu makes amazing use of the Emblem of Severed Fate Artifact because of the amount of damage from his Elemental Burst. Players can alternatively choose to run the two-piece Heart of Depth and two-piece Noblesse Oblige set.

Xiangling

Image via miHoYo

Arguably the heart and soul of the Genshin national team composition, Xiangling is an amazing character that can deal enormous amounts of damage which she owes to her Elemental Burst, Pyronado, that happens to synergize with the rest of the team and their abilities.

Xiangling is considered one of the strongest Pyro characters, as well as one of the most powerful off-field damage dealers the game has seen. Her Pyronado can put out huge amounts of damage along with a long uptime that gets even better. Her Constellation 4 talent increases the uptime of her Elemental Burst by an additional four seconds.

Xiangling sees a lot of synergy with the other characters in the party, with Chongyun providing Melt and Xingqiu providing Vaporize, allowing Xiangling to easily tear through hordes of enemies.

The point of the national team is to be friendly to your wallet, and Xiangling helps in doing just that by being a polearm user; she can use the polearm The Catch, which is free-to-play while also being terrifyingly powerful.

One of its main features is it increases the crit rate and the damage of the wielder’s Elemental Burst by a big margin.

Xiangling makes excellent use of the four-piece Crimson Witch of Flames Artifact set as it directly increases the damage of Pyro reactions. If you want to increase the damage of her Elemental Burst even further, then using the Emblem of Severed Fate Artifact set will do you wonders.

Bennett

Image via miHoYo

Bennett’s role on any team is irreplaceable due to the crazy amount of support he provides to the team, mainly from his Elemental Burst, Fantastic Voyage. This Burst places a small field on the ground that provides the character that stands on top of it a large amount of healing and a huge attack buff based on Bennett’s base attack stat.

Bennett is essential in this team because he can provide his attack buff for Xiangling and Xingqiu, which snapshots with their respective Elemental Bursts.

If you truly want to embody the free-to-play style the national team composition promotes, an amazing free-to-play weapon choice is the four-star craftable sword, Prototype Rancor, which possesses a phenomenal attack stat. The attack stat is significant for this character since it is the only stat calculated into Bennet’s buff present on his Burst.

You can employ the four-piece Noblesse Oblige Artifact set, which will give the rest of the team a 20 percent attack buff when Bennett uses his Burst. The Burst will further increase the buff Fantastic Voyage provides.

Chongyun

Image via miHoYo

Chongyun takes up the flexible fourth spot on the national team composition that players can fill with a couple of other substitute characters, if they want.

His main role is to dish out extra damage with his Layered Frost. This Elemental Skill converts any character’s normal attack damage into Cryo damage when characters step into the zone on the ground that the skill creates.

Having a Cryo unit on the field increases the team members’ attack speed since they are all melee weapon users. Chongyun’s Elemental Burst, Cloud-Parting Star, provides many instances of high Cryo damage and debuffs. This allows you to effectively Melt and Freeze enemies as you synergize with Bennett and the rest of the team.

Since Xiangling possesses extremely quick normal attack animations, she can easily take advantage of Chongyun’s Burst to rapidly apply Cryo while on the field. You can use either the Cryo set, or the Noblesse Oblige set to take full advantage of his Elemental Burst.