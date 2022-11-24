The best weapons for Layla in Genshin Impact

The four-star cryo character Layla is a Sumeru student at the Rtawahist Darshan, but she can join your team and help out in your adventures with her cryo shield and sword. We’ll present the best weapons to make her performance the most efficient.

Layla is currently available in the Farewell of Snezhnaya Event Wish. You can play with her as either a support because of her cryo shield or as a sub-damage per second (DPS) character to focus on her cryo damage.

You have to take into consideration Layla’s fourth ascension passive skill when choosing her weapon. The damage from her Elemental Skill is increased by 1.5 percent based on her maximum HP, so the best weapons are the ones that boost her HP.

The best sword will depend on each player’s style and chosen party at the end, but here are four swords you can get on event wishes and one you can craft without spending any wishes.

Key of Khaj-Nisut (five-star)

Image from miHoYo

The Key of Khaj-Nisut is the weapon that works best with Layla’s passive skill with the highest percentage of HP increase plus extending her Elementary Mastery to the rest of the party. It will also complement the Tenacity of the Millelith artifact set to play Layla as a support role.

Base ATK: 44 to 542

HP: 14.4 percent to 66.2 percent

Weapon Skill: HP increased by 20 percent (40 percent at max level). When an Elemental Skill hits opponents, you gain the Grand Hymn effect for 20 seconds. This effect increases the equipping character’s Elemental Mastery by 0.12 percent (0.24 percent at max level) of their Max HP. This effect can trigger once every 0.3 seconds. Max three stacks. When this effect gains three stacks, or when the third stack’s duration is refreshed, the Elemental Mastery of all nearby party members will be increased by 0.2 percent (0.4 percent at max level) of the equipping character’s max HP for 20 seconds.

Primordial Jade Cutter (five-star)

Image from miHoYo

Primordial Jade Cutter is another sword that takes advantage of Layla’s damage being associated with her maximum HP while increasing her critical rate. We also recommend this weapon when playing Layla as a shield support.

Base ATK: 44 to 542

Crit Rate: 9.6 percent to 44.1 percent

Weapon Skill: HP increased by 20 percent (40 percent at max level). Additionally, provides an ATK Bonus based on 1.2 percent (2.4 percent at max level) of the wielder’s Max HP.

Favonius Sword (four-star)

Image from miHoYo

The Favonius Sword can be a great and well-rounded option for Layla as a support even though this weapon doesn’t increase her HP. Instead, it focuses on her Crit Rate, which should be at least 30 percent to best use the Elemental Particles.

Base ATK: 41 to 454

Energy Recharge: 13.3 percent to 61.3 percent

Weapon Skill: CRIT hits have a 60 percent (100 percent at max level) chance to generate a small number of Elemental Particles, which will regenerate six Energy for the character. Can only occur once every 12 seconds (six seconds at max level).

Harbinger of Dawn (three-star)

Although it’s the only free-to-play weapon on the list, you’ll notice that it can be very useful to her as a support character because of its Crit Rate. But you’ll have to keep her HP above 90 percent to get the most out of this weapon’s skill. Since she isn’t a healer, this might be difficult unless you keep her mostly out of the battle.

Base ATK: 39 to 401

Crit DMG: 10.2 percent to 46.9 percent

Weapon Skill: When HP is above 90 percent, increases CRIT Rate by 14 percent (28 percent at max level).

Sacrificial Sword (four-star)

Image via miHoYo

The Sacrificial Sword is useful for its energy recharge and the skill of resetting Layla’s cooldown time. To make the most of this weapon, you’ll have to play using a lot of rotations to make the most of the cooldown time reset.

Base ATK: 41 to 454

Energy Recharge: 13.3 percent to 61.3 percent

Weapon Skill: After dealing damage to an opponent with an Elemental Skill, the skill has a 40 percent (80 percent at max level) chance to end its own CD. Can only occur once every 30 seconds (16 seconds at max level).