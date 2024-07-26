New Genshin Impact leak hints at Natlan being the biggest region yet

While players are enjoying Genshin Impact’s current content patch, version 4.8, plenty of leaks are surfacing with information about the upcoming Natlan region.

On July 26, an anonymous leaker posted on Reddit showing the potential map expansion for Natlan from version 5.0 to 5.2. According to the leak, the first three patches will introduce new regions of Natlan to explore. The Pyro nation seems like the biggest one yet.

When the first Fatui Harbinger meets an Archon. Image via HoYoverse

Natlan is the sixth nation of Teyvat in Genshin. The region represents the Pyro element and is located west of Sumeru. If the leaks are true, the first three versions of 5.X will substantially expand Teyvat with new areas of Natlan, progressing into the north-west.

From the Masters of the Night-Wind to Old Natlan, the zones are allegedly connected through new Archon and world quests. Besides the massive new overground regions, there’s apparently a ton of underground areas and even a volcano to explore.

While all this points to Natlan being the biggest region yet, many players are curious how the upcoming zones will connect to the story. “5.2 is going to be the biggest lore dump out of all the Archon patches, I will bet 2 Furinas on it,” a player wrote in the Genshin subreddit.

It goes to show how excited players are to explore Natlan and unravel the mysteries of the Pyro nation, but some fans are hoping Mare Jivari will also release with Natlan. “Sounds great, but I’m wondering where is Mare Jivari? Or they are just keeping the release of this region for the last patches of 5.0 like they did with Petrichor,” another player wrote in the Genshin subreddit.

While the release of Mare Jivari remains uncertain, it’s safe to say that with all the new zones Natlan brings, players have plenty of exploration ahead.

