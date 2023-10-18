New Genshin Impact bug lets Wriothesley smack his enemies with a book

Wriothesley is a new character in Genshin Impact and the first-ever cryo catalyst user. While he prefers punching enemies with his gauntlets like Vi from League of Legends, he apparently can also take the equipped catalyst in his own hands to use it as a blunt weapon.

A Genshin player shared a video on Oct. 18 where Wriothesley uses his normal attacks while holding a catalyst book in his left hand as if he wanted to truly smack someone for acting too smart. The animations may look a little scuffed but it’s still incredibly funny.

“In a fight to the death, anything goes. including beating someone to death with a gravy boat,” one player wrote, and seems Wriothesley took that literally. Probably shouldn’t let him anywhere close to Alhaitham or anyone who’s somewhat interested in reading.

There are quite a few other catalysts that the community bets will look hilarious. A Thousand Floating Dreams is a weapon that looks like a teapot and the OP of the video actually tries it on at the very end.

Kagura’s Verity (Yae Miko’s signature) and Tulaytullah’s Remembrance (Wanderer’s signature) both look silly enough to try out this bug with. Even Memory of Dust will do. Imagine smacking someone in the face with a rock block.

Regardless of all the bugs and memes, Wriothesley is finally available in the game and many players who met him in the Archon Quests can pull for him during the next few weeks. The guy not only looks great thanks to an updated in-game model but can also output a good chunk of damage with the right build.

Shame that those who are saving their hard-earned Primogems for the Hydro Archon Furina will likely have to skip Wriothesley since she is rumored to appear in the first phase of version 4.2 of Genshin Impact.

