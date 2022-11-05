Is Genshin Impact an MMO?

Genshin Impact is a massively popular game from developers miHoYo, available across PC, PS4, Nintendo Switch, and several mobile devices. The anime-inspired world has driven millions of players to try out the multi-faceted game.

Despite Genshin Impact’s popularity, many players are unsure how to define the expansive world into an exact gaming genre. There is certainly an argument to be made that Genshin Impact is an MMO, an RPG, or something else entirely. For those looking to try out the game for the first time, confusion around the game’s genre can be a significant deterrent.

Here’s a look into what genre you could define Genshin Impact as.

Does Genshin Impact count as an MMO or MMORPG?

The blunt answer to if Genshin Impact is an MMO is no, Genshin Impact is not an MMORPG. The anime-inspired game certainly draws inspiration from previous MMORPG title, such as the sprawling open world and diverse cast of characters to unlock and recruit. There is also little doubt that Genshin Imapct could be transitioned into an MMORPG given the massive scope of the game.

Just as Genshin Impact isn’t an MMO, it also isn’t a single-player game exclusively. Players are certainly able to play alone if they desire, but all players unlock multiplayer mode at Adventurer Rank 16. Up to four players at one time can explore the world of the host, with several limitations placed around what the guests can do.

Genshin Impact definitively is not an MMORPG since there are strict limits on how “massively multiplayer” the game can be. Given that co-op is entirely optional however and that there are limiting factors on co-op, it is difficult to define the game as either single-player or as a co-op RPG.

Genshin Impact is ultimately whatever you decide to make it, whether that be going at the expansive world alone or with friends for the entire duration.