How to use the cage-shaped object to destroy the 3 remaining Bedrock Keys in Genshin Impact

After completing the main quests of Liyue’s region in Genshin Impact, players can naturally enter another area named The Chasm, which is located between Liyue and Sumeru.

To navigate the quest easier, it’s recommended to unlock the Statue of the Seven to reveal the map’s area. One of the first quests you can pick up is called “Surreptitious Seven-Star Seal Sundering,” and it’ll require you to solve a new kind of puzzle.

Although the Bedrock Keys location is marked on the map, you might struggle to recognize them and use the quest item to complete the quest.

Here’s how to use the cage-shaped object to destroy the three remaining Bedrock Keys in Genshin Impact.

How to use the cage-shaped object in Genshin Impact

Screengrab via HoYoverse

Screengrab via HoYoverse

When heading to the locations highlighted on your map, you’ll spot big keys infused with the Geo element. To complete this step of the quest, you’ll need to make them collapse by breaking the Geo links you can see around them. There are three links to break by Key.

Screengrab via HoYoverse

The Geo links originate from empty floating rocks. You’ll have to hit those rocks in the direction of the giant Keys to break the link. But first, you need to infuse them with Geo.

Screengrab via HoYoverse

To do that, you need to hit Geo rocks with a claymore. This is the easy part since you’ve already encountered these rocks in Liyue.

Identify the nearest empty cages from the Geo rocks. You might need to use platforms to reach them and hit them using the right direction. It’s recommended to break the highest links first, as the Key is too high to be reached by all hits from the cages.