Domains offer challenges to Genshin Impact players to reward them with various materials and XP.

Some of them are more valuable than others, as they reward weapon upgrade materials that can’t be obtained in any other way in the game.

The Taishan Mansion is one of those domains. It rewards many materials on certain days, and you’ll likely have to farm it for some weapons. Despite being indicated on your map, however, there’s a chance you won’t find it right away.

Here’s how to unlock the Taishan Mansion in Genshin Impact.

How to unlock the Taishan Mansion in Genshin Impact

Screengrab via HoYoverse

The Taishan Mansion appears on your map when you reach level 26 of Adventure Rank. When going there, however, you’ll find the domain immersed under a level of water.

There is a couple of domains in Liyue that are immersed and require some puzzle-solving to lower the level and access them.

It’s the case for the Taishan Mansion. To unlock it, you must solve the puzzle indicated by the nearby monolith and lower the water level. That monolith is located northeast of the lake.

You must clear the enemies surrounding it and unlock the monolith. Once it’s done, you’ll be able to loot a chest and interact with the monolith. Then, the water will lower and reveal another part of the puzzle.

A platform with a monolith will appear near the door. You’ll have to smash Geo crystals to get their orbs and quickly head to the stone lanterns. The Geo orbs will head inside them and light them up.

Be fast, because the Geo orbs disappear after a short time and you’ll have to smash the crystals again after they respawned to head to the lanterns again.

When the lanterns are lit up by Geo orbs, you’ll be able to interact with the other monolith and the Taishan Mansion will unlock.