Genshin Impact offers many ways to explore its numerous regions. One of them are Domains, which can be completed for quality rewards once unlocked.

The Shakkei Pavilion is one of those Domains. It can only be completed once, which means you’ll have to prepare carefully for it. Located in Inazuma, it’s not easy to find and unlock. Even though it’s indicated on the map by the lock symbol, the players won’t be able to find it easily once they arrive at the location.

Here is a guide on how to find and unlock the Shakkei Pavilion.

How to unlock the Shakkei Pavilion in Genshin Impact

Screengrab via HoYoverse

The Shakkei Pavilion is located in the Southern part of the Inazuma region, in Tatarasuna. It’s the only one in the area, so you can’t mistake it for another.

There are some requirements to fill, however, before entering it. In addition to the minimal Adventure Rank requirement, the players must first complete the “Tatara Tales” quest. To pick up the quest, go to the Kujou Encampment and speak to Miyuki, a Shrine Maiden in yukata. Follow the steps indicated by the quest. Through it, you’ll learn to use cannons. It’ll be a key component in unlocking the Domain later on.

To unlock the Shakkei Pavilion, once the quest is completed, go back to the southernmost cannon and operate it to shoot at the Domain’s entry. To do it, you must summon the Electrogranum, then aim and fire. By using the weapon, you’ll break the Domain’s entry and unlock it.