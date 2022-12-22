Inazuma features numerous puzzles to solve in Genshin Impact, and some of them are hidden in small islands located far from the main ones.

A Domain sits on one of those small islands. You can spot it North of Tsurumi Island, and West of Seirai Island. You can sail there using a Waverider from either of these islands, and once you arrive there, you will spot Electro pillars locked behind more puzzles.

The one-time Domain Moshiri Kara can be unlocked by activating those pillars. Completing it will reward players with a Legendary Artifact, five Electro Sigils, and more. Here is how to solve this puzzle in Genshin Impact.

Screengrab via HoYoverse

How to unlock the Moshiri Kara domain in Genshin Impact

To unlock the Moshiri Kata Domain in Genshin Impact, you must solve three puzzles. You can see three pillars with three Electro portals near them. Take each Electro portal and complete the trials on each of those islands to unlock the pillars.

Screengrab via HoYoverse

The island located on the left features the easiest puzzle to complete. It’s a simple time trial that you can clear by collecting Electro orbs using Electrogranums.

Each small island contains one to recharge your power, and you have plenty of time to collect them all, so take your time not to forget one on your way.

Both other islands (the one in the North and in the East) will take you a bit more time to complete. Make sure to take a bow character to complete the time trial for the one where you need to blow up barrels, and take counters to the Electro element to complete the last time trial where two Electro-infused monsters will appear.

You can easily take them out using Pyro, as well as Dendro, by luring them into the water and triggering Bloom reactions.

In addition to time trials, both islands feature enemies standing on platforms around the water. You can either eliminate them from afar using an archer or directly swim there and make them fall and drown. You’ll get furnishing sets as rewards by opening chests on the platforms. There is also one Electroculus near the Domain.

Once you’ve completed all three time trials, you’ll be able to go back to the main island, infuse the three pillars with Electro, and open the Domain.

This Domain will require clearing waves of enemies. Be sure to take food or healing characters, as you’ll encounter monsters who drain HP out of your entire team when they touch you and until they’re eliminated. Other than that, it’s not difficult to complete.