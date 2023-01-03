Mondstadt is the first region discovered in Genshin Impact. Players will explore its green hills and mountains when starting the game, and they’ll discover most of its mechanics.

Many quests will bring players through those lands and their mysteries. While most can be completed normally, some others will require specific conditions or triggers to be unlocked.

That’s the case for the Equivalent Exchange quest, which can only be picked up in a very specific situation. It’s sought for its Reputation Points; most players will complete pretty much every other quest in Mondstadt before realizing this one is missing and prevents them from earning the maximal Reputation level in the region.

How to unlock the Equivalent Exchange quest in Genshin Impact

The Equivalent Exchange isn’t one of those quests that can be simply picked up by speaking to an NPC in Mondstadt or by finding secret quest items.

Instead, to be unlocked, Equivalent Exchange requires another quest completion first. Players must complete a Daily Commission from Mondstadt, called “Tales of Winter,” three times, and choose the three dialogue options (asking about Fatui, Delusions, and Tsaritsa).

Screengrab via MiHoYo

To check if you’ve already completed this Commission thrice, head to your Genshin Achievements tab and look for the “Telling It How It Is” one. It can be found under the “Snezhnaya Does Not Believe in Tears: Series I” category.

Screengrab via MiHoYo

If you have yet to get the achievement, you won’t be able to complete the Equivalent Exchange quest. It means you have to complete Daily Commissions again until you randomly get the one called Tales of Winter three times.

You can only get four Commissions per day, so you might need to be patient. Unfortunately, there is no way of earning higher chances of getting this particular Commission, so you’ll have to bet on your luck.

It’s also recommended to keep track of the answers you validate because you might forget them before getting the same Genshin Commission again.

Screengrab via MiHoYo

Once you’ve cleared the necessary Commissions and earned the necessary Achievement, you can head to the Favonius Cathedral in Mondstadt and speak to the Fatui Diplomast, Viktor. He’s located at the left of the Cathedral’s entry.

The quest will require you to cook a Satisfying Salad meal, speak to a few NPCs, and clear a couple of other steps to complete it. Once it’s done, you’ll get 30,000 Mora and character XP items as rewards. But this quest is mostly sought for its Reputation Points. Completing is one of the essential steps to getting your Reputation to the maximum level in Mondstadt.