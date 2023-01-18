Genshin Impact Patch 3.4 has brought a large batch of new content, including a new Sumeru area called the Desert of Hadramaveth where sandstorms dwell and monsters lurk in the sand.

Players will be able to clear two new Domains in this area, which give character and talent upgrade materials, as well as artifacts perfect for Anemo characters.

Here is how to unlock and clear City of the Deceased domain in Genshin Impact.

When going to the location indicated by the map to enter the City of the Deceased Domain, you might end up on an empty desert land.

Although you’ll see a puzzle to solve with Weathered Obelisks—a new kind of mechanic introduced with Patch 3.4—it won’t unlock the Domain because it’s not there.

How to unlock the City of the Deceased domain

The Domain is located underground. To go there, walk north to reach the Wenut Tunnels. They also can be accessed through many other entries on the map.

Then, progress through the Tunnels and you’ll quickly see the top of the Domain, the rest of it being submerged by sand. You’ll have to solve an easy puzzle to unlock it.

You’ll notice two empty torches on both sides of the Domain. Light them up using Pyro attacks, and then turn around. You’ll discover both other torches down below.

You can all light them up without running because the first ones won’t deactivate in the meantime. You have all the time in the world to solve this puzzle.

When all four torches are lit up, the Domain will unlock. It’s worth clearing one time even though you’re not interested in the Artifacts because you’ll get additional rewards for its first completion, including 40 Primogems.

How to clear the City of the Deceased domain

The Recommended level for clearing the Domain the first time is 81. It’s also recommended to bring Anemo and Dendro characters.

Here’s the list of enemies encountered in the Domain:

Electro and Hydro Slimes.

Mushrooms.

First time-trial: it’s easy, as you don’t even need to use the stars to fasten the process. You can simply run to the next orbs and complete it in no time.

Second time trial: defeat Pyro and Hydro slimes, as well as Hilichurls.

Although the Domain recommends bringing an Anemo character, we easily got through only using Hyperbloom reactions (Dendro, Hydro, and Electro elements combined).