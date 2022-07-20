How to solve the Realm of Snaring Illusions Fantastic Compass puzzle in Genshin Impact: Perilous Trail Archon Quest explained

Genshin Impact has come a long way since its early days. The game became so popular that miHoYo has introduced many features over time that weren’t present in the game’s initial release. One such feature is that of Domains.

Domains are instances located in temple-like entrances in Genshin Impact. Completing the challenges within rewards various items and materials including Primogems and experience. Most Domains contain puzzles or quests to complete before rewards can be obtained. We will be highlighting one specific Domain today: The Realm of Snaring Illusions.

The Realm of Snaring Illusions

The Realm of Snaring Illusions is a Domain that players will encounter in the quest called At Tunnel’s End, Light. This quest is part four of the overall Archon Quest Interlude Chapter: Act II – Perilous Trail and it can be accessed only after completing certain prerequisites:

Arataki Itto Story Quest Taurus Iracundus Chapter: Act I – Rise Up, Golden Soul

Archon Quest Chapter I: Act III – A New Star Approaches

Raiden Shogun Story Quest Imperatrix Umbrosa Chapter: Act II – Transient Dreams

Serenitea Pot World Quest – A Teapot to Call Home: Part I

The Chasm World Quest – Wherefore Did the Spiritstone Descend?

After these prerequisites are taken care of, the Realm of Snaring Illusions can be accessed. From here on, the Fantastic Compass Puzzle begins and this is how you can complete it.

Solving the Fantastic Compass Puzzle

Screengrab via miHoYo

Once players enter the domain, they will have to fight against Treasure Hoarders using Yanfei. After defeating them, a few more tasks have to be completed before further progress can be made in the quest. Doing these steps in this order is the way to go:

Interact with the glowing investigation spot

Pick up the Note of Unknown Origin I

Shoot the exploding barrels to destroy the huge rock blocking the path ahead

Proceed further to find the Fantastic Compass

Interact with it and rotate the needle forward once

Continue through the door ahead

Defeat Fatui Skirmishers

Interact with the next glowing investigation spot

Pick up the Note of Unknown Origin II

Use the lever to unlock the gate ahead

Enter the cave and loot the chest

Interact with the Fantastic Compass and rotate the needle forward again

Continue through the door ahead

Defeat Xiao and Boracius

Interact with the final glowing investigation spot

Pick up the Note of Unknown Origin III

Interact with the Fantastic Compass and rotate the needle backward thrice

Continue through the door ahead

Interact with the Fantastic Compass and rotate the needle backward once more

Interact with the Fantastic Compass for the final time

After these steps, a cutscene will play. Once it ends, players will be teleported to the end of the Domain where they will get a Precious Chest as their reward and the quest will be complete.